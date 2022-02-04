'I Saw a Really Special Player': Former England Cricketer Nick Knight Heaps Praise on This Young Indian Batter

India has pool of talent when in comes to cricket. From Shubman Gill to Prithvi Shaw to even the current under-19 team which is gearing up for the World Cup final, there is always someone waiting on the sideline for the opportunity to showcase his talent. In the last few years, Team India have never faced any problem replacing someone in the squad. Given the opportunity the fringe players have also performed.

The greatest example of that would be the Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in 2021 where the youngsters stepped up in the absence of the senior players. Another such example would be the England series last year, where Axar Patel shined with the ball.

Hailing one such performance, former England cricket Nick Knight highlighted stylish right-handed batter Shubman Gill’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21. He scored 259 runs from three Tests in that series.

“Here is a guy making his way into Test match cricket for the first time. He has got all the shots… plays the short ball nicely. He is going to be a wonderful player. I try not to be biased. I spotted him playing the Under-19 World Cup and I saw a really special player," Knight said in the documentary ‘Down Underdogs’ premiering on the Sony Sports Network.

Shubman Gill scored 35 and 45* on his Test debut at the MCG, a match which India won by 8 wickets. Then in the third Test, Gill registered his maiden fifty, before bettering his with a 91 in the famous Gabba Test. Knight recalls seeing Gill bat in that series and remembers being blown away.

“Sometimes when we follow the game, it is stupid if you’re seeing just one shot, stupid if you’re seeing just one score, a four, a cut or four. And you say, ‘cool, there is a special player. Sometimes you can’t explain it. But you see something special in someone. I saw that him as an Under-19 cricketer and then followed his career because I love going to India and working with domestic cricket and the IPL… saw him developing as a player. I saw him play in that Test series. I was like WOW," Knight opined.

