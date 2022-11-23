'I Saw The Scorecard, Took Screenshot And Sent to Finch': Batting Superstar Says Suryakumar Yadav Making Everyone Else Look Worse

Suryakumar Yadav seems to be everybody’s favourite player to talk about these days. Be it Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson or Glenn Phillips - he continues to draw high praises from everyone.

Suryakumar fully deserves the accolades coming his way thanks to his incredible form with the bat in T20Is that has seen him become world’s top-ranked T20I batter in no time. In 40 innings, he has scored 1408 runs at a stunning strike-rate of 180.97.

What makes his achievement astonishing are not just the mind-boggling numbers. The manner in which he scores his runs has been called ‘out of the world’, ‘ridiculous’, ‘breath-taking’, ‘video game’ like among others.

Australia batting star Glenn Maxwell, himself known for playing ‘unorthodox’ cricketing shots seems to be in awe of SKY as well.

On The Grade Cricketer podcast, Maxwell revealed how he watched a replay Suryakumar’s knock of 111 not out against New Zealand during the 2nd T20I after just checking the scorecard of the innings and sending it to Aaron Finch.

“I saw the scorecard from the first innings. I screenshot it and sent to straight to Finchy and I said ‘What is going on here?’ This bloke is batting on a different planet. I said, ‘Look at everyone else’s scores and look at this bloke that’s 111 off 50’. So the next day I watched the full replay on Kayo and watched the whole innings," Maxwell said.

Maxwell, currently recovering from a freak leg injury, says it’s hard to watch SKY bat as he makes others around him look bad.

“The embarrassing thing is he’s so much better than everyone else. It’s actually hard to watch. It’s like ‘Ohh god!'" Maxwell said. “No one we’ve got is close to that. Suryakumar Yadav is doing it in such a bizarre, ungainly way where he’s hitting the middle of the bat by just like stepping across, deciding to sweep somebody who’s bowling 145 from off the wicket on the other side. And then just putting his head down walking down chewing some gum, glove tap, bat tap and off he goes again and does it again."

“He’s playing some of the most ridiculous shots I’ve ever seen. He’s doing it stupidly consistently. It’s just actually a bit hard to watch because it makes everyone else look so much worse for not being able to do that," he added.

