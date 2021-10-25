I Stand Behind Mohammed Shami and Team India, Says Sachin Tendulkar After Trolls Target Indian Pacer

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has come out in support of team India pacer Mohammed Shami who has been targeted by trolls with hateful messages all over social media. This after, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets i the ICC T20 World Cup opener for both teams on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Sachin backed Mohammed Shami and said, “we support every person who represents Team India."

“When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India.@MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India," Sachin tweeted.

Fans have been criticizing Team India after a one-sided defeat from Pakistan. Batting first, a fighting half-century from captain Virat Kohli took them to a decent 151/7 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

