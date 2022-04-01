'I think I Can Serve for 10-12 Years: Young Left-arm Quick Hopeful of Making Comeback for Team India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the best platforms for any young cricketer to display his ability and make it to the national side. A good performance in the IPL can open the door for the Indian cricket team and pacer Khaleel Ahmed is gearing up to do exactly that. Khaleel, who has been out of the national team since 2019, hoped to make a comeback and said that the world is going to see a “different Khaleel Ahmed" in IPL 2022.

Khaleel said that he has worked on his bowling with both red and white balls and felt in much better shape.

Advertisement

“I am a much better bowler now. I am bowling 140 kmph plus consistently. I have worked a lot on swing bowling. I think I can serve India for 10-12 years and I am raring to go. I know where I stand," the pacer was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

ALSO READ: IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The pacer added that he had age on his side and could serve Indian cricket for a long time. Khaleel was bought by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.5 crore at the mega auction and in his first outing for the franchise, the pacer proved his worth for the price tag. He picked 2 wickets while giving 27 runs in the clash against Mumbai Indians. DC eventually went on to win this match by chasing MI’s 178 run target with four wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Khaleel also hailed DC skipper Rishabh Pant’s captaincy skills and predicted that the team will win its maiden IPK title this year. The Delhi-based franchise finished at the top of the points table after the league stage last year but was ousted from the tournament with two defeats in the playoff stage.

Advertisement

Khaleed who had been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise since his debut in 2018 has picked 34 wickets at an average of 23.91 in 25 IPL matches so far.

Meanwhile, DC is set to play Gujarat Titans on April 2. The game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here