'I Think the First Half Of IPL 2021 Was a Little Bit...'-Abhishek Sharma Opens Up on David Warner Controversy

It has been three years since Abhishek Sharma is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has seen a fair bit of ups and down with the Hyderabad franchise, probably the biggest low was the David Warner affair where he was sacked without giving an explanation by the management. How was it for the 21-year-old seeing it unfold from the sidelines? “I think the first half was a little bit (not that messy). Obviously, when we were not winning, there will be some changes. So, it was like we were gelling up together. However, the second half was pretty good as we were trying new things as a team and the management was giving chance to the youngsters. So, they were planning for the future and it was a good approach," he told Crictracker in an exclusive interview.

>Also Read | Dream Come True to Bowl With the New Ball in IPL - Abhishek Sharma

Advertisement

Playing under Kane Williamson has also benefited him. The New Zealand skipper was at the forefront of WTC 21 Final leading them all the way to the glory; however, his T20 captaincy came under the scanner as the team finished at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, when asked about his all-time favourite captain, Sharma replied: Kane Williamson.

“The experience was really good because he always motivates you as a bowler. I have also batted with him in a few games and he’s always ready to help you. So, whenever such words are coming from a legend, it boosts you up. Also, he’s very calm and composed. This was one factor I tried to implement in myself as I lead the Punjab team in domestic cricket." Sharma was part of the 2018 Indian team that won the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand. Besides, his all-around skills also played a part in the team reaching the Under-19 Youth Asia Cup back in 2016.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here