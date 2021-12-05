'I Think This Has Been the Poorest of All'-Sourav Ganguly On India's T20 World Cup 2021 Campaign

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has opined that India’s performance at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 was the ‘poorest of all’ in recent times. The Virat Kohli-led side lost their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand but came back strong to beat Namibia, Afghanistan and Scotland. Nonetheless, by this time, their chances of making it to the semi-final was all but over.

“[I am] a little disappointed with the way we played this World Cup. I think this has been the poorest of all what I have seen in the last four-five years," said the former Indian captain.

Unlike ICC T20 World Cup, India had impressed the world with some good cricket at ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup where they went onto win most of the games (except England) until they lost the semi-final to New Zealand.

“To be honest, 2017 [and] 2019, I think India was good. 2017 Champions Trophy we lost the final to Pakistan at the Oval, I was a commentator then. Then the 2019 World Cup in England, we were exceptional right throughout, beat everyone and lost to New Zealand in the semi-final — one bad day and the entire good work for two months was just wiped away," he said in a conversation with Boria Majumdar on his show “Backstage with Boria."

Pakistan beat India by ten wickets, while New Zealand also thrashed them by 8 wickets. The former India captain didn’t mention anything specific for the debacle.

“I don’t know what’s the reason but I just felt they did not play with enough freedom this World Cup. Sometimes it happens in big tournaments, you just get stuck and when I saw them playing against Pakistan and New Zealand - I just felt this was the team which was playing to 15 per cent of its ability. And sometimes you can’t just a finger on it that this is the reason why it happened," he added.

