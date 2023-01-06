'I Thought He Would've Bowled 20th Over': Wasim Jaffer Unimpressed With Hardik Pandya's Bowling Changes in 2nd T20I

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that skipper Hardik Pandya made some questionable choices during the Sri Lanka innings in the second T20I on Thursday. Jaffer was not impressed with Hardik’s bowling changes which he feels cost India big as Sri Lanka managed to level the series 1-1 after a 16-run victory in Pune.

The Indian pacers had a forgettable night as Dasun Shanaka and Co. took complete advantage of poor bowling and posted a mammoth 206/6 on the scoreboard. India bowled 7 no-balls out of which 5 came from Arshdeep Singh’s two overs.

Shanaka, who remained unbeaten on 56, smashed the Indian pacers all around the park in the last three overs as India leaked 59 runs.

Jaffer feels that Hardik should have bowled the 20th over instead of Shivam Mavi who made his debut in the first match of the ongoing series.

“I expected Hardik to bowl instead of Mavi in the death. Mavi hasn’t got a reputation of bowling well in the death. Hardik had that experience. I thought he would have bowled that 20th over," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

India played with three frontline pacers and two spinners in the XI alongside Hardik and Deepak Hooda as the sixth and seventh bowling options.

Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers for India by claiming three wickets but he was also expensive at the time by leaking 48 runs in his four overs. Apart from Hardik, the other Indian pacers finished with an economy rate of over 12.

Jaffer feels that Hardik missed the trick by using Arshdeep for just two overs in the second T20I.

“Also, just giving two overs to Arshdeep, Hardik got it wrong there," he added.

He also questioned the tactics of not using young Mavi as a new-ball bowler despite claiming two wickets in the powerplay at Wankhede Stadium.

“Since Shivam Mavi did so well in the first game, why didn’t he bowl with the new ball? You could probably give Arshdeep the third or fourth over. Still unacceptable what Arshdeep did. But I think Hardik should have trusted Mavi," he said.

