'I Tried a Lot But Didn't Get The Chance': India Test Star Reveals he Wanted to Play County Cricket This Season

A host of India cricketers have played and improved their skills while turning out for various county clubs in England over the years. Even today, the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin have plied their trade in England domestic cricket’s premier red-ball competition to further hone their crafts.

More recently, Pujara scored truckloads of runs during the ongoing County Championship and as a result, he was recalled to the India Test squad after being dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Ahead of the one-off Test against England in Birmingham, India Test batter Hanuma Vihari has revealed that he wanted to play county cricket this season but his plans didn’t work out.

Instead, Vihari went on to play in the Dhaka Premier League.

“Honestly, I tried a lot. But, I didn’t get the chance," Vihari told The New Indian Express. “So I was happy playing in Bangladesh (Dhaka Premier League) and then coming back to Chennai and playing First Division is something I relish. My game develops a lot when playing here because there is the pressure when you are playing as professional. And the wickets and standard of cricket is quite good.

He added, “In Dhaka, it is an entirely different structure. It helped me to get into the groove. Looking forward to the India tour now."

The 28-year-old Vihari had to prove himself season after season playing domestic cricket before he was given an India call-up. He made his India debut in 2018 and has so far played 15 Tests and scored 808 runs in them including one century and five fifties.

“I’d to struggle in domestic cricket for a long time," Vihari said. “I’ve been performing consistently in the domestic circuit to make it to the national team. So I know how to be patient in terms of waiting for my opportunities. So that journey itself shows I have been waiting patiently for a chance by performing well for years together. I would say I’ve earned my place in the Indian team."

