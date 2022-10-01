'I Understand My Game Better Than Anyone Else, Made a Career On My Own'- Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the key bowlers of Indian cricket team. He is one of the leading wicket-takers and well known for his yorkers and match-winning overs. However, off late he’s been suffering with back injury and that has somewhere affected his fitness and performance.

As an international career, he’s often subjected to career highs and lows and experience good and bad days. On the same, Bumrah said that he usually analysis his days and look for positive results. In case, he finds himself in a troubled situation then he seeks help from coaches.

“If it’s been a bad day, I switch off for a while. If my mind starts to wander, I divert it to something else. Then I come back and I analyse. Good day or bad, I analyse it and tell myself to remember what produced results.

I depend on my own evaluation, but when I don’t have answers then I look to people I trust and believe in. Then I go to the coaches and seek advice. But after that, I filter the noise out, because at the end of the day I understand my game better than anyone else. I’ve made a career on my own," Bumrah said.

The ace fast bowler has walked so far on a self-made career which began with the India debut in 2016 where India clean sweeped Australia in the three match T20I series. Since then, he hasn’t ever looked back.

Bumrah further stated that cricket is his comfortable zone and it makes him happy to get batters out and practice different bowling scenarios.

“For me, cricket is my safe place. When I was a kid, where did I find happiness? When I was playing cric­ket with my friends. Whenever I played cricket, from the society compound to [the space outside] my coaching classes, I always felt that it was something I was great at; it was a comfortable zone and gave me great happiness. I enjoy the puzzles that come along with it, like different scenarios, how to get different batsmen out, to practise different scenarios and the questions that come up when you’re bowling…"

