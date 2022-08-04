'I Want to Assure You That You Will Feel the Difference During 2023 Cricket World Cup'

The BCCI will have to do a lot of work as India is all set to host the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023. The ten-team affair is all set to begin in October, November with India hosting lion’s share of matches. This will be the first time the competition will be held entirely in India. The country has been the joint host of three such World Cups (1987, 1996 and 2011) with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh being the other co-hosts.

Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played from 9 February to 26 March 2023 but, in July 2020 it was announced that the tournament would be delayed to an October–November window due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had disrupted the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the BCCI will have a fantastic opportunity to improve the already existing cricketing infra in the country which got a boost when the country hosted the 2011 edition. Five years down the line, it hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup. Although, the venues are yet to be finalized, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said that fans will experience world class facilities across multiple locations.

Speaking to veteran journalist Vimal Kumar, he cited the ‘challenges’ that are faced by the Board when it comes to advance scheduling of matches.

“Yes, we do have some challenges here in India. We are not able to plan in such a way that we schedule the fixtures one year in advance. Like it happens in Australia and England as sometimes we have to change the venue from one state to another at the last moment due to weather."

“Sometimes these challenges remain. So, we are trying that we can recover from those challenges."

“And the experience that fans are seeking, be it on ground or from TV, that is now our top priority. We are trying that the next World Cup, we will make sure that the fans must get an incredible experience," he said.

“And we are asking and taking opinions from everyone, all the stakeholders. The state associations and the officials who have traveled with the team. So, we can provide a world-class experience to the fans."

“I want to assure you that you will feel the difference next year in October and November," he added.

