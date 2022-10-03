During the second T20I between India and South Africa in Guwahati, Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh leaked 26-runs in the penultimate over. Following this, commentator Murali Kartik fired an interesting question to former India coach Ravi Shastri to which the latter gave a fun answer.

The 19th over started with a no-ball. On the free hit, Quinton De Kock smashed a short-pitched delivery towards deep mid-wicket where he was dropped by Rohit Sharma.

Soon after the camera person panned the camera towards head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff. At this moment, Kartik in the commentary box asked Shastri a question about the time when he was the team coach.

“Every time something happens, (for example) a fielding lapse, we show the fielding coach, or when something is done wrong by the bowler, the bowling coach. Imagine you being the coach, did you know we were showing you when there was something wrong with the team?" Kartik asked Shastri.

Shastri then came up with a hilarious reply. “I was always snoring," he said.

“I couldn’t be bothered. Television time is good time. I just hoped I wasn’t picking my nose or something of that sort," Shastri further said.

Talking about the match, team India registered 16-run victory over South Africa in the second T20I of the series, leading to a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. South African skipper Temba Bavuma had won the toss and asked India to bat first. India, then posted a mammoth score of 237/3 in 20 overs with top-order batters playing power-hittng knocks.

KL Rahul scored 57 off 28, Rohit Sharma scored a brisk 43 off 37 before Suryakumar Yadav came up with thunderous 22-ball 61-run innings. Kohli remained unbeaten on 49 while Dinesh Karthik smashed two sixes in the final over to steer India to a grand total in Guwahati.

In the run-chase, the Proteas responded strongly as they reached 221/3 in 20 overs, with David Miller smashing an unbeaten century, 106* off 47 balls. Quinton de Kock also played a crucial knock of 69 off 48 but their innings couldn’t guide the team to victory as they fell short of 16 runs.

India and South Africa will now face each other in the third and final T20I on Tuesday (October 4) in Indore.

