'I Was Focusing on The Batter Too Much': Daniel Sams Opens up on What Went Wrong For Him in Initial Matches

Mumbai Indians pacer Daniel Sams produced a sensational spell with the new ball against Chennai Super Kings to set up the foundation of a big win for his team. The Aussie left-arm seamer claimed three wickets in the powerplay out of which two came in the first over as CSK didn’t recover from those early blows throughout their innings. The 29-year-old had a tough start to the IPL 2022 where he suffered hammerings from the batters in the first few matches and was later dropped from the XI. He made a strong comeback for his side and now has won a couple of matches with his scintillating performances.

After winning the Man of the Match for his stellar performance against CSK, Sams opened up on what went wrong for him in the initial stage of the season.

“The first few games didn’t go to plan and I had a little bit of time to reflect on those performances and the performances in the past when I’ve played really well. I just figured out that I was focusing on the batter too much and not focusing on my strengths. That was something to work on at training and it was more about reflection of when I come out here, I’m going to do what I do really well," Sams said in the post-match presentation.

The Aussie pacer trapped Moeen Ali on a short ball in the first over itself as the southpaw was not ready for such delivery at that time. Talking about the dismissal, Sams said that he had his plan set for the English all-rounder with the short ball.

“We always talk about each batter and have different plans for each batter. Some batters have more specific plans than others. But with Moeen, he’s obviously a really nice player. The short ball is something that he can either hit for six or he can get out to. That’s one of the things we also spoke about a lot, using the bouncer more to all batters really so that the batter feels a little bit more uncomfortable and they can’t just get on the front foot and smack us for sixes like we see in T20 a lot," he added.

Sams was promoted to bat at number 3 in the powerplay, the Aussie said that the head coach had earlier told him about it before the match.

“I was really excited to get the opportunity. It was something that MJ spoke about to me today. Any opportunity with the bat, I’m more than happy higher up. I’d love to," he said.

He further said he enjoyed bowling in a game where the pitch had everything that the bowlers could dominate.

“The whole T20/IPL this year has been beautiful wickets to bowl on. There’s some that have been flat, but there’s been some that have some nice pace, nice bounce and a little bit more grass. So it’s been really enjoyable. Obviously today’s pitch was bowler friendly so it’s good to see a T20 game where the bowlers dominate," he concluded.

