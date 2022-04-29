'I Was Immature, Virat Kohli Was Immature at That Age': Yuvraj Singh Slams Critics of Rishabh Pant

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will get better with experience and his critics need to give him more time before judging his credentials for the role of India captaincy, feels legendary allrounder Yuvraj Singh. Since Virat Kohli decided to step down from the role of India Test captaincy, several names have been doing the rounds as his long-time successor even though for the time being, Rohit Sharma seems to have sealed the spot for himself across formats.

KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are the leading contenders. However, among these, Pant is perhaps the biggest polariser considering he comes across as ‘immature’ due to his shot selection which often results in unnecessary dismissals.

However, in an exclusive interaction on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering, Yuvraj has thrown his weight behind the youngster saying Pant’s game is a reflection of the modern times.

“You also have to see; the game has also evolved. It is not like what it used to be 10-15 years ago. It is faster now. He (Pant) is a guy who believes in his game. If he is not going to hit the first ball in Test cricket, he is not going to learn. That is how he learned," Yuvraj said.

“Against South Africa in South Africa, he got out to (Kagiso) Rabada trying to slog. The next innings he stuck on the wicket and got a hundred. That was a great knock," he added.

Yuvraj also praised the Indian team management for sticking with Pant despite his propensity to play his shot even when the situation demands a little more patience. “I am glad that they gave him chances after chances and that is how his game developed. And keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view in the ground," he said.

Yuvraj also slammed the critics saying at Pant’s age, even he and Virat Kohli were immature and they got better with time.

“They (critics) talk about his immaturity; they talk about that he is a young kid. Obviously, I was immature at that age, Virat was immature when he was captain at that age. Yes, he is immature, but he is getting better, and he is getting mature with time goes by. You need to give players that much of time," he said.

Yuvraj also picked Pant as the next India Test captain, calling him the ‘right guy’ for the top job. “I don’t know how the support staff think about it but for me, it’s my opinion, I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team. He is the captain of Delhi Capitals, he has someone who has a decent brain about how cricket goes. He looks very aloof and mast maula (free-spirited)," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj pointed out how allrounder Hardik Pandya has become more responsible since his appointment as the captain of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans - something which reflects in his consistent performance with the bat.

“Look at Hardik now, he has become captain and he is bowling first two-three overs. He is shouting on the ground and scoring 50 off 42 balls. When did Hardik Pandya last time score 50 off 42 balls? It’s the captaincy which is making them better. I feel if Rishabh is made captain in future he will take that responsibility also in One Day cricket," Yuvraj opined.

He though feels that having different captains for different formats will help in keeping the guys fresh. “Obviously in ODI there’s Shreyas (Iyer) as well but if they have Rishabh as Test captain in the future and probably look at Shreyas and Rishabh in One Day cricket, it’s something where the new era of cricket is going to have two captains . So that the burden is less and keep the guys fresh," he explained.

Yuvraj also feels that Pant has the talent to become the greatest wicketkeeper-batter in history of the game.

“In terms of best wicketkeeper-batsman, I see Rishabh could go that far. I always tell him if Adam Gilchrist can score 17 Test hundreds batting at 7 - probably one inning at number 3. That’s a phenomenal record. You have four Test hundreds already and you can do that. I think he can be there, but it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, maturity everything. When you become Indian captain or playing for India you need to do a lot of sacrifice. If he does that, I am pretty sure he will get there," he said.

