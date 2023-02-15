'I Will Cherish The Interaction And Encouragement': Cheteshwar Pujara Meets PM Narendra Modi Ahead of His 100th Test

India batting star Cheteshwar Pujara is set to achieve a massive feat when he takes the field for the 2nd Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in New Delhi. The Test will be Pujara’s 100th of international career and he’ll just be the 13th ever Indian to do so.

Ahead of the landmark Test, Pujara and his wife Puja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The middle-order batter thanked PM Modi for the encouragement.

The Gujarat-born batter also shared some photos from the meeting on social media platform Twitter.

“It was an honour to meet our Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. I will cherish the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th Test. Thank you PMO India," Pujara tweeted.

PM Modi was also “delighted" to host the India batter.

“Delighted to have met Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th Test and your career Cheteshwar Pujara," Modi tweeted.

Sachin Tendulkar, with 200 Tests, holds the all-time record for the most appearances in the format. Apart from him, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma have featured in 100 or more Tests.

Incidentally, Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010.

The 35-year-old has till now notched three double-hundreds in the format and has scored 7021 runs with 19 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

“Yes, it will be my 100th Test match, but you still have a job to do for the team and you focus on that a bit more. It is similar to batting: when you reach the hundred, you start again. Sometimes you want to score a double hundred. Here it is not like that - you can’t reach 200 Test matches. But you move on to the next target," Pujara told ESPNCricinfo.

India crushed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first match of the fourt-match series to take a 1-0 lead.

