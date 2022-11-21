'I Will Take That as...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds to Virat Kohli's 'Video Game Innings' Tweet

India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav continued his remarkable form from the T20 World Cup 2022 and peeled off a sparkling century during the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday. Surya remained unbeaten on 111 to propel India to what turned out to be a match-winning total, helping his side to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The manner in which is peppered the Bay Oval boundary was a proof of his superlative shot-making that has resulted in comparisons with former South Africa batter AB de Villiers who was known for his 360-degree batting.

Surya’s innings drew praises from current and former players with Virat Kohli’s tweet that compared his batting with a video game going viral.

“Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him," Kohli, who isn’t part of the New Zealand tour, tweeted.

Later, during a post-match presser, when he was asked about Kohli’s tweet, SKY replied, “Usko toh mai ek compliment ki tarah lunga aur try karunga ki aur accha kaise kar sakun (I will take that as a compliment and try to do better).

Surya also spoke how he enjoys batting with Kohli and how they respect each others game.

“Abhi recently humne kuch games khele hain saath mein, bahut achi partnership ki hain. Toh bahut maja aata hain mujhe unke saath batting karne k liye. Ek cheez hain bhagna bahut padhta hain, kyunki itne super fit hain woh (Recently, we have shared very good partnerships. I have enjoyed batting with him. But one thing is there, you have to run so much as he’s super fit).

“But at the same time humlog jab andar hote hain, toh humlog game ke barein mein jyada discuss nahi karte hain. Ek dusre ko respect karte hain, pata hain sabko apne game ke baare mein, kaun kaisa khel raha hai. Toh woh kuch zyaada bolte nahi hain, main bhi jyada kuch bolta nahi hun. Bus main ek hi cheez bolta hun unko ‘ki aap ek side se khelte rahiye, toh phir main ek side apna batting karta rahunga’ (We don’t talk much about the game when batting together though. We respect each other, know our game well. The only thing I tell him is to keep batting from his end so that I can play my shots.)"

