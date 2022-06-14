'I Would Like to Win The Purple Cap Again': Dale Steyn Reveals India Star Bowler's 'Secret' Goal

The T20 World Cup is just a few months away and the teams across the globe have begun their preparations to build a squad to challenge for the title. India, who exited the competition in the group stage itself last time around, will be among the top contenders for the title having last won it in 2007.

With that goal in mind, the former champions are deep into the process of identifying the core group of players who would make the cut for the marquee event set to be hosted by Australia later this year. A host of seasoned and upcoming stars will be hoping to be part of the campaign but for that, they will have to put up strong, consistent performances.

Among the hopefuls is Bhuvneshwar Kumar whose career has suffered a lot in recent times due to a spate of injuries and dip in form. However, since the West Indies series at home earlier this year, the veteran pacer seem to have found his rhythm and also managed to maintain his fitness.

Dale Steyn, who was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s coaching staff in IPL 2022, reckons that Bhuvneshwar has built up his pace something which he was lacking.

“He (Bhuvneshwar) was lacking something a couple of months ago and he seems to have found it now. He looks a lot more confident now. When I was with him at the IPL a couple of months back, it looked like he had lost a little bit of pace. He was operating between that 125 to 130kph, especially at the T20 World Cup in Dubai [the UAE]. When we got to the IPL, he seemed to have upped his pace a little bit. He was operating between 133 and 137, sometimes touching 140, you know the one odd ball," Steyn was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“He played every game at the IPL. He knew he was going to play and he was able to showcase his skills. He got some rhythm, he got some form, and bang," he added.

Steyn also revealed that Bhuvneshwar told him about his desire to win the Purple Cap which is awarded to the highest wicket-taker of an IPL season.

“I asked him [Bhuvneshwar] if he had got any goals for the IPL and he secretly said to me, ‘I would like to win the purple cap again.’ And I was like this is fantastic. It just shows that this guy is determined and he wants to prove, not just to India but to the world, that he is still pretty much a force to reckon with," Steyn said.

There are only few India players who seem to be a certainty for the T20 World Cup but Steyn thinks Bhuvneshwar could very well be part of the squad whenever it gets picked.

“I think that kind of extends to what could potentially happen for him later on this year. I mean he could really get a nod and go to the World Cup. He certainly understands his game, he knows when to train, he is confident in his skill and he has got these little goals that he didn’t really have to tell anybody but he would mention it every now and then that I could hear," he said.

