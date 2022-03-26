'I Would Love to go Back And Play in The IPL': New Zealand All-rounder Matt Henry​

Almost a year after Australia became the newest T20 World Champions, 12 teams from across the world will be battling again to win the coveted silverware. While the Aussies will look to defend the title at home, there are several heavyweight sides that will enter the ring of the mega ICC event as favourites. One of them are Black Caps who would definitely seek revenge from their Trans-Tasman rivals after what happened last year in Dubai.

New Zealand, after defeating Pakistan in the semi-finals, stormed into the grand finale, aiming to win their maiden T20 world title. They had already pocketed the WTC and now another world championship triumph would have made them the ultimate cricketing giants. But Australia had different plans and they scripted history comprehensively. For the Kiwis, this was the second major heartbreak since 2019.

But every new year gives you an opportunity to start from level zero and New Zealand have planned their roadmap pretty well. 12 of their players are featuring in the Indian Premier League 2022, including the big guns in Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchel Santer, and Tim Southee to name a few.

As a T20 side, the Black Caps have always tried out newer game plans and going ahead, they will be having a large pool of players to choose from. In a conversation with News 18 Cricketnext, all-rounder Matt Henry believes that too many guys getting game time is a positive sign for New Zealand cricket.

“As a T20 team, we always try to become better and explore different avenues. The beauty is, we have 12 players playing in the IPL at the moment and we have got 15 guys here who will be involved in the upcoming series. So, we have so many players playing cricket; putting their hands up in different areas. It’s a good place for us and for New Zealand to be," Matt told News 18 Cricketnext.

The 30-year-old, who last played an IPL game in 2017, decided not to enlist himself for the mega auctions. He decided to stay back and strengthen the Black Caps in the white-ball series against Netherlands at home. However, in future, he would love to return to India and be a part of any of the 10 franchises.

“I would love to go back and play in the IPL. I didn’t put my name in the auction this year; purely to have a better time at home. We have obviously got a series here and we have more cricket this season as well, so I’ve not put my name in the auction," Matt told News 18 Cricketnext.

“But in terms of go and play in the IPL in future, definitely. I have loved my time then; two years in Chennai [Super Kings] and a year with Kings XI Punjab [now Punjab Kings] as well and so much I enjoyed it. I would love to get back there," he added.

Unfortunately, the one-off T20 between New Zealand and Netherlands in Napier on Friday was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. Now both teams will square off in 3 ODIs, starting from March 29 in Mount Maunganui.

