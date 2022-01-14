'I Would Not Give Ajinkya Rahane Another Innings”, Opines Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batter and now commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes Ajinkya Rahane should now be dropped from the Test team after his string of poor performances continued in South Africa. Manjrekar stated that the senior batter hasn’t done much in recent years to instil trust in his batting.

On Day 3 of the Cape Town Test, the 33-year-old batsman was dismissed for one run after he was caught behind off a stunning delivery by Kagiso Rabada. In the first inning, he only scored nine runs. The middle-order batter will finish the series with 136 runs in six innings at an average of 22.67.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar discussed the former Test vice-captain’s batting woes suggesting that he does not rule out Rahane returning to the Indian team, but believes the former India vice-captain has to have more domestic runs under his belt first and aim to regain his mojo in that process.

He said, “I would not give Rahane another innings. Nothing about Rahane in the last 3-4 years gives me hope that he is coming back into form. There have been glimmers when he got a hundred in Melbourne. But, apart from that, nothing much."

With the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari waiting in the wings, many are perplexed as to why the management and selectors have given Rahane so many chances. Rahane’s half-century in the second innings of the second Test appeared to have given him a lifeline, but the 33-year-old failed to continue that momentum into the Cape Town Test.

In addition to Rahane, even the seasoned Chesteshwar Pujara is under a lot of scrutinies after a string of inconsistent performances. There are suggestions that it is, in fact, the end of the rope for the duo and it is only fair to give them a break and look at other options in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

