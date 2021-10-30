'I Wouldn't Want to Face Pakistan in Semi-final: Michael Vaughan Ahead of England vs Australia World Cup clash

Ahead of one of the most anticipating 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches of the week – England vs Australia, former English skipper Michael Vaughan has spoken about the importance of this fixture. He also highlighted the repercussion the losing team would face in the semifinal round of the showpiece event.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan reckoned that the Babar Azam-led outfit is going to finish the Super 12 round of the tournament as Group 2 leaders.

Pakistan have consolidated their spot at the top with three back to back victories. They have already defeated the two giants of the second group in India and New Zealand. They will next take on minnows Namibia and Scotland and going by their form, it would not be wrong to say that the Pakistan squad is set to finish the second round of the World Cup unbeaten.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

According to Vaughan, the loser of the England vs Australia match will finish second and face Pakistan in the next round of the marquee event.

“Saturday’s England vs Australia game is a monster. Whoever wins is going to finish top. I am sure Pakistan are going to finish top in their group. I would not want to face Pakistan in the semi-final. I’ll be more than happy to play in the other semi-final and hope someone knocks them (Pakistan) out. We are a long way off from the final but they seem to have everything," Vaughan told Crizbuzz.

“In this Pakistan team, you have that opening combination (Azam and Rizwan), you have got that experience in the middle with Hafeez and Malik. Now, you have got finishers, and with their bowling combination, they look a terrific side.

“To get over the line in the fashion that they ended up doing, it sends quite a strong message. They were pushed into a corner by Afghanistan and they came out with a fantastic victory because of a team contribution. It’s concerning for all other teams in the competition," he added.

According to the ICC’s schedule, the numero uno spot holder in Group 2 will take on the second-placed side in Group 1 team in the semifinals. As England and Australia squad are among the favourites to qualify for the semis from Group 1, the million-dollar question is, who will finish at the second.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | ‘Maybe You’ll Find a Brain Back There’: Pakistani Journalist Tries to Poke Harbhajan Singh, Gets Strong Reply From Off-Spinner

Meanwhile, the oldest rivals England and Australia are set to face each other in the 26th World Cup match on Saturday at the Dubai International stadium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here