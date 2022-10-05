IC vs BHK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings: The 2022 edition of the Legends League Cricket will conclude with the final between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings. The high-profile match is scheduled to be conducted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, October 5.

India Capitals finished at the top of the points table. They won three out of six league matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain. Speaking of Bhilwara Kings, they finished second in the standings with three wins and loss losses.

Capitals qualified for the final by defeating the Kings in the quarter-final match. Ross Taylor steered the team to victory. His knock of 84 helped Gautam Gambhir’s side is chasing 227 runs with ease in 19.3 overs. Ashley Nurse was also good with a knock of 60 runs.

Meanwhile, after losing to the Capitals, Bhilwara Kings faced Gujarat Giants in the knockout match. On the back of a 60-run knock by William Porterfield, Bhilwara chased 195 runs within 18.3 overs to confirm a berth in the final.

Ahead of the match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings, here is everything you need to know:

IC vs BHK Telecast

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IC vs BHK Live Streaming

Legends League Cricket 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IC vs BHK Match Details

IC vs BHK match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST on October 05, Wednesday.

IC vs BHK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hamilton Masakadza

Vice-Captain - Ashley Nurse

Suggested Playing XI for IC vs BHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Hamilton Masakadza, Gautam Gambhir, William Porterfield, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Ashley Nurse, Yusuf Pathan

Bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe

IC vs BHK Probable XIs:

India Capitals: Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Hamilton Masakadza

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan

