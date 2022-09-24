IC vs BK Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XIs For India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022, September 24

Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals will take on Bhilwara Kings in game 6 of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Saturday, September 24. India Capitals had registered an impressive win against Bhilwara Kings in game 4. Capitals steamrolled Bhilwara Kings to win the match by 78 runs. For Capitals, Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza had contributed heavily with the bat. Team management will hope that both Mire and Masakadza continue their rich vein of form.

Skipper Gautam Gambhir will look to turn back the clock and play a good knock if front of his home crowd.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan and Co will have revenge on their minds when they take the field on Saturday. Bhilwara Kings will be banking on all-round shows by the Pathan brothers, Yusuf and Irfan, to claim a victory on Saturday.

Ahead of the T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be played on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings be played?

The T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

What time will the T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings begin?

The T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings?

The T20 match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

IC vs BK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naman Ojha

Vice-Captain: Yusuf Pathan

Suggested Playing XI for IC vs BK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis

All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan,

Bowlers: Monty Panesar, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe

IC vs BK Possible XIs

IC Predicted Line-up: Gautam Gambhir (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Ashley Nurse, Solomon Mire, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Liam Plunkett, Pravin Tambe

BK Predicted Line-up: Naman Ojha (wk), Matt Prior, Rajesh Bishnoi, Tanmay Srivastava, Nick Compton, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe

