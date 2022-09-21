IC vs BK Dream11 Team Prediction: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 4 in Lucknow

IC VS BK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s IC vs BK Legends League Cricket 2022 match 4 between India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings: Match 4 of the Legends League Cricket will pit the Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals against Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings on September 21, at the Ekamba Stadium in Lucknow.

The India Capitals got off to a shaky start, losing by three wickets to the Gujarat Giants in their first match. On the contrary, the Bhilwara Kings began their season with a three-wicket victory against Manipal Tigers.

The India Capitals were without their skipper Gambhir in their opening match of the season. All eyes will be on him as the former left-handed opener will be in action after a long hiatus. He has won several games for India, most notably in the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ICC ODI World Cup in 2011. It will be fascinating to witness how his side performs under his leadership.

Irfan Pathan marshalled his troops very well in the King’s opening fixture. They displayed tremendous quality against the Manipal Tigers and sealed an easy win. Pathan and his side will be looking to replicate their winning performance against the Capitals.

Ahead of the match between India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings; here is everything you need to know:

IC VS BK Telecast

The match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

IC VS BK Live Streaming

The match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IC VS BK Match Details

The IC vs BK match will be played at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday, September 21, at 7:30 pm IST.

IC VS BK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jacques Kallis

Vice-Captain: Rajat Bhatia

SuBKested Playing XI for IC VS BK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin

Batsmen: Gautam Gambhir, Nick Compton, Yusuf Pathan

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Jacques Kallis, Rajat Bhatia

Bowlers: Mitchell Johnson, Monty Panesar, Ajantha Mendis, Fidel Edwards

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Possible Starting XI:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha (wk), William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (c), Fidel Edwards, Tino Best, Monty Panesar, Tanmay Srivastava, Dinesh Salunkhe, Rajesh Bishnoi

