IC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

The much anticipated second edition of the Legends League Cricket will be underway from Saturday, September 17, with the India Capitals clashing against Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir will lead the Capitals and will be up against his long-time opening partner Virender Sehwag who will be at the helm of things for the Gujarat side.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mantra On Match Eve: Take Day Off, Spend Time With Wife, Don’t Talk Cricket

The Capitals have the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, and Denesh Ramdin in their arsenal while the Giants boast a squad that includes Lendl Simmons, Stuart Binny, and Graeme Swann to name a few.

Advertisement

Also Read: BCCI To Allow Player Substitution as An ‘Impact Player’ in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Both sides will be hoping to put up a good show in their tournament opener.

Ahead of the match between India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants; here is everything you need to know:

IC VS GG Telecast

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

IC VS GG Live Streaming

The match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IC VS GG Match Details

The IC vs GG match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 pm IST.

IC VS GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Jacques Kallis

Vice-Captain: Virender Sehwag

Suggested Playing XI for IC VS GG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Denesh Ramdin

Batsmen: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Lendl Simmons

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Stuart Binny, Jacques Kallis

Bowlers: Graeme Swann, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting XI:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Advertisement

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Manvinder Bisla, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here