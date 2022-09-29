IC vs MNT Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Legends League Cricket 2022, September 29, 7:30 PM IST

IC VS MNT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s IC vs MNT Legends League Cricket 2022 match 10 between India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers: On Thursday, September 29, the India Capitals (IC) will take the field against Manipal Tigers (MNT) in the tenth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

So far, the India Capitals have been outstanding in the tournament. They lead the rankings with five points after securing two victories in four games. The Capitals are currently on a two-match winning streak after defeating Gujarat Giants by six wickets in their last match. Gambhir and his men will be looking to make it three wins on a trot on Thursday evening.

On the contrary, the Manipal Tigers are struggling at the bottom of the table. They have won only one match and have ended up on the losing side twice. The Tigers have three points in their kitty and registered their first win in their last match against Bhilwara Kings, winning by the slender margin of three runs.

The Capitals are favourites considering recent form but the Tigers can cause an upset on the night.

Ahead of the match between India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

IC VS MNT Telecast

The match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

IC VS MNT Live Streaming

The match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IC VS MNT Match Details

The IC vs MNT match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday, September 29, at 7:30 pm IST.

IC VS MNT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gautam Gambhir

Vice-Captain: Rajat Bhatia

Playing XI for IC VS MNT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin, Tatenda Taibu

Batters: Ravikant Shukla, Mohammad Kaif, Gautam Gambhir

All-rounders: Farveez Maharoof, Rajat Bhatia, Harbhajan Singh

Bowlers: Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ryan Sidebottom

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Possible XIs

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Farveez Maharoof, Rajat Bhatia, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Swapnil Asnodkar, Ravikant Shukla, Mohammad Kaif, Corey Anderson, Ricardo Powell, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Pardeep Sahu, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Mpofu, Parvinder Awana, Shivakant Shukla, Muttiah Muralitharan

