ICC 2016 T20 World Cup Recap: Hosted in India, Claimed by West Indies

The 2016 ICC T20 World Cup will go down as one of the most memorable T20 World Cups in the history of the format. It was a full-on entertaining action-packed drama. Fans have been patiently awaiting the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which was originally to be played last year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed. Finally, the action has returned and with all the sides geared up for the T20 extravaganza, the world is ready to witness some great heroics.

Before moving on to the 2021 T20 World Cup, here is a recap of events in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | >Most Wickets | Most Runs

>Super 10’s

Starting with the Super 10 opening match, hosts India were handed a shocking loss by New Zealand in the Group 2 of the Super 10. The Kiwis handed the Virat Kohli-led side a 47-run loss. In the same group, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by a dominating 55 runs. In Group 1, England opened their account with a loss to West Indies.

Facing Pakistan in the next clash, India had to recoup and bounce back or a loss to their arch-rivals at home would have turned out to be disastrous. However, India bowled well as they restricted Pakistan to 118/5 in 18 overs. Chasing 119, India were handed a major jolt as Rohit departed for 10 and Dhawan departed for 6, with the score reading 23/3. But it was Kohli who stepped up and fired a 37-ball 55 which saw India comfortably win the match.

Facing Bangladesh next, it was a match to remember. One of the most thrilling finishes to a match which saw India win the match by 1 run. A performance by Hardik Pandya made him what he is today. Being restricted to 146/7 in the first innings, the highest scorer was Suresh Raina with 30. However, Bangladesh retaliated and were on course to hand the hosts a major upset. That’s when Captain Cool stepped in. Needing 11 to win in one over, Mushfiqur Rahim hammered back-to-back boundaries on Pandya’s deliveries, which saw 2 runs needed in 3 deliveries. After much consultation with Dhoni, Pandya kept his composure to dismiss Musfiqur and Mahmudullah. Needing 2 runs in 1 ball, Pandya bowled well which saw Dhoni take off the glove to run out Rahman to inflict a one-run victory.

India then went on to seal a spot in the last four, courtesy of Kohli’s 82 of 51 deliveries against Australia. A masterclass that is still talked about to date and performance leading India to the semi-finals.

Advertisement

West Indies were going about their way, with the ‘Gaylestorm’ erupting wherever he went, smashing 100 runs in 48 balls against South Africa. Windies escaped with a thrilling two-wicket win over South Africa. The Caribbean side then continued their dominance, defeating England and Sri Lanka to reach the final four.

>Semi-Finals

Advertisement

England reached the semi-finals, where they faced New Zealand, who booked their spot after hammering Bangladesh by 75 runs. The semis were set, West Indies vs India, England vs New Zealand.

England were the first team to book their place in the finals after beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. The Eoin Morgan-led side restricted the Kiwis to 153/8 with the help of Ben Stokes’ 3/26. Chasing 154, opener Jason Roy let loose as he smashed 78 in 44 deliveries. Hales (20), Root (27*) and Jos Buttler (32) pitched in as England won the match by 7 wickets and booked their place in the finals.

West Indies vs India. Two giants in the sport collided at Wankhede. Asked to bat first, India posted a challenging 192/3 in 20 overs, as Rohit Sharma (43), Ajinkya Rahane (40), Kohli (89*) smashed away. The Windies attack was taken for a ride, however, the Caribbean side responded the same way in the chase. India were off to a great start after Gayle was bowled out for 6 runs. However, Johnson Charles took over matters and smashed a half-century. At 116/3 in 13.1 overs, Lendl Simmons and Andre Russel wreaked havoc. Simmons smashed a 51-ball 82, whereas Russell smashed 43 in 20 balls, leading West Indies to seal their place in the finals and breaking the hearts of billions.

Advertisement

>Finals – West Indies vs England

Advertisement

The 2016 finals was played at Eden Gardens., England managed to post 155/9 in the first innings after being asked to bat. West Indies started their chase on a horrid note as they lost their openers early, with the score reading 5/2. Simmons was bowled out for a duck, which saw West Indies at 11/3. Reeling early, Marlon Samuels held on and helped the Caribbean side before smashing a half-century. Adil Rashid got rid of Dwayne Bravo for 25, followed by Andre Russell being dismissed and Daren Sammy departing for 2, with the score reading 107/6. It was nearly over for the West Indies and England had them right where they wanted.

But Samuels was still present along with Carlos Braithwaite. Then, history was scripted. West Indies needed 19 runs in six deliveries. Braithwaite on strike, Ben Stokes delivering the final over. Braithwaite smashed four back to back sixes, shocking England and leading West Indies to clinch their second T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here