ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai, pitch report: India-U19 vs Pakistan U-19, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 match 5

Yash Dhull-led India-U19 side will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Pakistan-U19 in the in the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 on Saturday, December 25 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai, UAE. The ‘Boys in Blue’ humbled hosts UAE-U19 by 154 runs here on Thursday. Similarly, Pakistan U19 defeated Afghanistan-U19 by four wickets in their tournament opening fixture. With the teams coming off comprehensive victories in their respective last fixtures, it promises to be a cracker of a contest on the weekend.

The two teams will be playing their second match of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021-22 and both will be eyeing large wins here. So far in the tournament, Indian U-19 batterHarnoor Singh scored a brilliant 120 and was well-supported by skipper Dhull (63), while Rajvardhan Hangargekar shone with bat and ball, his cameo of 48 from 23 balls helped them post 282 on the board. He also picked up three wickets and other bowlers stepped up as to knock over the hosts and win the game by 154 runs

Ahead of the high-octane clash between the two arch rivals, we take a look at the ICC Academy Ground No. 2 pitch record.

The pitch at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 is a balanced track which aids bowlers and batters well. The new ball comes nicely and the batters look to make the most in that initial phase. In the matches gone by, batters have found it easy to score runs, but they need to be prepared to scrap hard and play the waiting game before accelerating, as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses. Since it’s a day-time match, the Dew factor will not affect the match, but has something to offer for the spinners too. The team winning the toss mostly elects to bat first here.

