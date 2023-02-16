ICC Acknowledges Major Goof Up Regarding India's Position, But Doesn't Clarify Why It Happened

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued a clarification regarding the major gaffe which has become the talk of the town. Earlier on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma led India to become the top team in Test matches, becoming the new numero uno across all formats. However, the joy was shortlived as ICC had reinstated Australia back at the top. Later the world body would acknowledge that they had made a goof up.

“The ICC acknowledges, for a short period of time on February 15, 2023 that, due to a technical error, India were erroneously displayed as the No.1 Test team on the ICC website. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the ICC said.

With 126 points, Australia sit atop, followed by India at second with 115 points as both teams are in the middle of a high-profile Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series, vying for a place in the final of the second World Test Championship final. India are leading the series 1-0 having win the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs, with the second match starting in Delhi tomorrow.

There was however, good news for India as per the latest ICC rankings as Ravichandran Ashwin became the No. 2 Test bowler, closing in on Australia captain Pat Cummins at the pinnacle.

India have now 115 rating points. England, who face New Zealand in a two-match Test series from Thursday, are third in this list with 106 rating points.

New Zealand are ranked fourth with 100 rating points while South Africa complete the top five with 85 rating points.

India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the Nagpur Test last week. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 177 on the first day itself with Ravindra Jadeja taking a five-wicket haul.

India captain Rohit Sharma then led a strong start with the openers adding 76 runs. Rohit scored a century while Axar Patel and Jadeja peeled off half-century apiece.

Todd Murphy took a seven-for on debut but India finished with 400-all out to take 223-run lead. In their second innings, Australia fared worse as Ravichandran Ashwin took over with a five-wicket haul of his own.

The tourists were blown away for 91 runs as India capped off a dominant show. The second Test of the series will get underway from February 17 in New Delhi.

