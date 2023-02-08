ICC Announces Dates & Venue for World Test Championship 2021-23 Final

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the dates for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final. The mouth-watering game will be played at the London Oval, from 7 to 11 June with a reserve day in place (12 June).

The ICC took to its official social media handles to make the announcement.

“The dates for the ICC World Test Championship Final later this year have been revealed," the global cricketing body wrote on Twitter.

Back in 2021, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had won the inaugural edition, defeating India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton.

The current scenario of WTC 2021-23

Australia leads the nine-team points table for the ongoing cycle with a healthy points percentage of 75.56, followed by India at 58.93. The two teams are set to face off in a four-match Test series, beginning 9 February in Nagpur, and the eventual result will play a significant part in determining the eventual finalists.

Sri Lanka (53.33%) and South Africa (48.72%) too, who take the third and fourth positions respectively, are in with a chance. Sri Lanka have two away Tests against New Zealand remaining in the ongoing cycle, while South Africa’s last assignment is the two-match home series against the West Indies.

What the four captains have to say on making it to the WTC 2021-23 final?

Pat Cummins, Australia: “The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years, more so now having missed out on over rates last time."

Rohit Sharma, India: “There have been so many dramatic moments in Test cricket lately, and there are undoubtedly more to come. I am excited by the prospect of booking our place at the Final and hopefully creating history later in the year."

Dimuth Karunaratne, Sri Lanka: “Sri Lanka still has a good chance of making it to the World Test Championship Final. We have done well to be among the top contenders, and if we can complete a good Test series on the upcoming New Zealand tour, our chances of making it to the Final will look like a greater possibility."

Dean Elgar, South Africa: “While we may have an outside chance of qualification for the World Test Championship Final, there’s no greater encouragement than the thought of playing for silverware in such a historic format at such a historic ground."

