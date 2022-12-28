ICC Announces Nominees For Men's Emerging Player of the Year; Arshdeep Singh Finds Place

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the nominees for the Emerging Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award as one Indian managed to find a place in it. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who made his international debut in July 2022 on England tour, has now become an integral part of India’s white-ball set-up. The nomination for the Emerging Cricketer of the Year is the icing on the cake for him.

South African pacer Marco Jansen, New Zealand batter Finn Allen and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran were other nominees for the prestigious annual award from the governing body of cricket.

Voting for the award will begin in January, said the ICC in a release.

Arshdeep made the shortlist less than six months after making his international debut. In 21 T20 Internationals, the lanky pacer took 33 wickets at an average of 18.12, providing breakthroughs both with the new and old ball.

He made it into the Indian team after the impressive show for Punjab Kings in IPL for the past few seasons and he didn’t take much time to get settled in the senior team

He made the most of the chance with the team looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021 T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep was also handed an ODI cap on India’s recent tour of New Zealand, and the future is bright for the 23-year-old.

In a short span of time, Arshdeep came up with memorable performances, including in the high-pressure T20 World Cup game against Pakistan at the MCG.

With swing and pace at his disposal, Arshdeep removed both members of Pakistan’s prolific opening pair. He claimed Babar Azam with his first ball lbw, before taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan at the end of his next over. Arshdeep returned at the death to curtail Asif Ali’s plans of a late onslaught, finishing with 3/32 from his four-over allotment.

The left-arm pacer was also the leading wicket-taker for India in the T20 World Cup with 10 scalps.

Arshdeep is in contention for the award alongside another left-arm quick, Jansen from South Africa, New Zealand opener Allen and Afghanistan batter Zadran.

(With Agency Inputs)

