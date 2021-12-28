ICC Announces Nominees For Men's Test Player of the Year, Ravichandran Ashwin Finds Place

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for Men’s Test Player of the Year. The cricket governing body on Tuesday stated that the shortlists of ICC Awards 2021 will be announced from 28 December. The board decided to name the nominees for the Men’s Test Player on Tuesday for the annual awards. Four players received the nomination for the coveted prize - Joe Root, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Despite a disappointing end to the year with Ashes defeat, England captain Root managed to get his name on the list and is also one of the favourites to clinch the prize after a magnificent year with the bat. Root is the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this year with 1708 runs in 15 matches which also includes six centuries. England team failed to make any major impact this year in red-ball cricket but Root had the best time of his life with the bat.

Ace spinner R Ashwin enjoyed great success in 2021 with both bat and ball. The veteran spinner claimed 52 wickets in 8 matches so far this year and have a chance to add more to the tally with the ongoing Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. He played a crucial role in India’s inaugural World Test Championship campaign where they suffered defeat in the final. Meanwhile, Ashwin failed to get a place in the XI for the Test series in England. The all-rounder also had a decent year with the bat also with 337 runs at an average of 28.08 as he also hit a century.

Jamieson has added great value to the New Zealand pace attack as he played a crucial role in his team’s World Test Championship triumph. The lanky pacer claimed 27 wickets this year in 5 matches at an average of 17.51. He was also named the Man of the Match in the WTC final for his seven wickets.

Karunaratne led the Sri Lanka team from the front this year with 902 runs in 7 matches at 69.38 which includes 4 centuries. The stylish opener played some counter-attacking knocks against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies in the quest to rejuvenate Sri Lanka cricket.

The official ICC Team of the Years are set to be announced on 17 and 18 January. The individual awards pertaining to women’s cricket will be announced on 23 January. The men’s awards, as well as the Spirit of Cricket and Umpire of the Year award, will be announced on 24 January.

