ICC Announces Schedule For 2023 Women's T20 World Cup, India to Open Campaign Against Pakistan

The top 10 teams in the world will begin their bid for the ultimate prize in T20 cricket when South Africa take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Newlands on 10 February, as the match schedule for the biggest ever women’s sporting event in Africa was announced.

Fans can now buy tickets for the 23 matches that will be played across Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha in 15 days. The world’s best cricketers will take centre stage for a uniquely African celebration of cricket culminating in a Finals weekend at Newlands Cricket Ground with the winner being crowned on Sunday, 26 February. Ticket prices start at R60, with scholars and pensioners able to avail discounts. Families can make the most of the action with kids under six coming in for free across all the venues.

Bangladesh and Ireland complete the list of participating teams, joining Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in the eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be a spectacular celebration for everyone to be a part of.

The final match schedule was released on Monday in a uniquely African event at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town with ICC Ambassador Mithali Raj attending the launch. The T20 World Cup, which is a ground-breaking opportunity for cricket in South Africa, will look to be the most inclusive and accessible cricket tournament ever played in the country, forming part of back-to-back World Cups that will leave a legacy to grow girls’ and women’s participation.

The Western Cape will play host to a bumper opening weekend of the Women’s T20 World Cup. Boland Park will host the first double-header, with England and the West Indies in action in the early match, followed by defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand. The four sub-continent sides will headline the second double-header at Newlands on Sunday as India take on Pakistan and Bangladesh face Sri Lanka.

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are thrilled to be announcing the match schedule for the next ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as we look to build on the success of Australia 2020 and host a uniquely African celebration of cricket.

“As a key strategic priority for the sport, women’s cricket continues to build momentum and engage more fans than ever before. With T20 as the growth vehicle for cricket we are confident that this event and the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup preceding the senior event will leave a lasting legacy to grow girls and women’s cricket around the world."

Former India captain Mithali Raj, who is an ICC Ambassador, said she was really excited about the tournament being held in South Africa.

“The announcement of the schedule takes us one step closer to the Women’s T20 World Cup. This has been a fantastic period for the growth of the women’s game, and I am sure fans in South Africa will be out in huge numbers to support the players.

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate in ICC tournaments over the years and know what they mean to players globally. I can’t wait to watch some fast-paced, high-energy cricket and closely-fought, exciting matches."

Cricket South Africa Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki, says tickets have been priced to give all South Africans access to support the Proteas during the special global event.

“South Africa is eagerly awaiting the opening match against Sri Lanka, which will prove our competitiveness on the field of play. It will also mark an historic occasion of South Africa hosting the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, and a first-ever chance for our fans to experience the attractive blend of women’s cricket that will be beamed across the globe.

“This happens at the time that the appetite for women’s cricket, as a distinct brand, is gaining traction amongst the fans. We have sliced the prices of tickets to allow all the fans the opportunity to attend stadiums and join in the excitement, which will confirm that women’s cricket is open for business," concluded Moseki.

Full list of fixtures of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

10 February - South Africa v Sri Lanka in Cape Town

11 February - West Indies v England in Paarl

11 February - Australia v New Zealand in Paarl

12 February - India v Pakistan in Cape Town

12 February - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka in Cape Town

13 February - Ireland v England in Paarl

13 February - South Africa v New Zealand in Paarl

14 February - Australia v Bangladesh in Gqeberha

15 February - West Indies v India in Cape Town

15 February - Pakistan v Ireland in Cape Town

16 February - Sri Lanka v Australia in Gqeberha

17 February - New Zealand v Bangladesh in Cape Town

17 February - West Indies v Ireland in Cape Town

18 February - England v India in Gqeberha

18 February - South Africa v Australia in Gqeberha

19 February - Pakistan v West Indies in Paarl

19 February - New Zealand v Sri Lanka in Paarl

20 February - Ireland v India in Gqeberha

21 February - England v Pakistan in Cape Town

21 February - South Africa v Bangladesh in Cape Town

23 February - SEMI-FINAL 1 in Cape Town

24 February - RESERVE DAY in Cape Town

24 February - SEMI-FINAL 2 in Cape Town

25 February - RESERVE DAY in Cape Town

26 February - FINAL in Cape Town

27 February - RESERVE DAY in Cape Town

