ICC Awards: England's Tammy Beaumont Named Women's T20I Cricketer of 2021

Tammy Beaumont scored 303 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.66 (Instagram)
Tammy Beaumont scored 303 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.66 (Instagram)

Tammy Beaumont was England's highest run-getter in the year in T20Is, and third-highest overall in the world.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: January 23, 2022, 14:54 IST

England wicket-keeper-batter Tammy Beaumont has been named ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, 2021. Tammy Beaumont was England’s highest run-getter in the year in T20Is, and third-highest overall in the world.

In a low-scoring series against New Zealand away from home, Beaumont was the top scorer and was awarded the Player of the Series for 102 runs in three matches. Her 53-ball 63 in the second match put England in a winning position after they lost two wickets in the Powerplay.

“Match-winning knocks, brisk starts and some memorable moments, Take a bow, Tammy Beaumont", ICC tweeted.

She scored a brilliant fifty against India, though it went in vain after a lower-order collapse.

Beaumont continued to make merry against New Zealand, this time when they visited England for a limited-overs tour. She once again finished as the highest run-getter in the series with 113, which included a stunning 97 in the opening game of the series.

Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext

first published: January 23, 2022, 14:51 IST