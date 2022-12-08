ICC Becomes Butt Of Jokes After Blunder In Social Media Post; Internet Asks 'If Someone On Notice Period'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) became a laughing stock after committing a gaffe on Twitter during the second ODI match between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday. ICC, while sharing the toss update of the second encounter, mistakenly shared a picture of the Canadian cricket team. ICC was prompt enough to delete the tweet but it had already done the damage. “Can Bangladesh claim the second ODI to take the series? They have won the toss and elected to bat in Mirpur," read the now-deleted post.

INTERVIEW: ‘Kuldeep Sen is Something Good That Has Happened to Indian Cricket’

Advertisement

Fans shared the screenshot of the tweet and ruthlessly trolled the global governing body for cricket. A user pointed out the mistake and wrote, “ICC thought Canada vs Bangladesh."

One person wrote, “Can not believe this is the international body for cricket!"

Another jokingly commented that India’s performance was not better than that of the Canadian cricket team and as a result, the ICC made the mistake. “Some players of our team played like players of the Canadian team, so they have posted like this," the tweet read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the game, India suffered a five-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Mirpur. The visitors lost the ODI series as well. The Rohit Sharma-led side started the game on a terrific note and picked up six quick wickets. Bangladesh were stumbling at 6/69 after the completion of the 19th over. Later, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah stitched a solid partnership of 148 to rescue their side and post a formidable total of 271. Miraz slammed eight boundaries and four sixes and remained unbeaten after scoring 100 in the game. Mahmudullah, on the other hand, played a crucial knock of 77. Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar bagged three wickets in the penultimate ODI.

India’s run chase faced a big jolt after Virat Kohli departed in the second over scoring just five runs. Shreyas Iyer emerged as India’s highest run scorer with 82 but his superb batting went in vain as the Men in Blue could only manage to reach 266.

Previously, Bangladesh had clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory in the opening ODI to secure a 1-0 lead. The third and final fixture of the series is scheduled to be played on Saturday in Chattogram.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here