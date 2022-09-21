ICC Confirms Host Venues For World Test Championship 2023 And 2025 Finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the host venues for the World Test Championship 2023 and 2025 finals. England will host the summit clashes of the next two WTC, as 2023 final will be played at The Oval, while 2025 final will be played at Lord’s.

Australia are currently leading the points table of the ongoing WTC cycle with a winning percentage of 70. While Dean Elgar’s South Africa are second with 60. Australia and South Africa will also clash against each other in a three-match series in the current cycle in December-January, which could have a big bearing on the final points table.

India, who were the runner-ups in the inaugural edition, currently stand at number 4 and they still have a chance to get a place to play in the final at The Oval.

While the winner of the WTC 2021 final New Zealand are at the ninth spot after losing 6 Test matches.

Interestingly, England has been chosen as the host for the first three editions of the WTC finals. The two venues of the next two editions in London will succeed Southampton, which hosted the inaugural final between New Zealand and India in 2021.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said that the governing body is elated to pick The Oval as hosts for the current editions’ final.

“We are delighted to be hosting next year’s ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval which has such a rich legacy and an amazing atmosphere, which is ideal for such an important fixture on the calendar," the ICC chief said.

“Following that we will then take the 2025 Final to Lord’s which will provide a fitting backdrop to the ultimate Test.

“Last year’s final between New Zealand and India in Southampton was an engrossing encounter and I am sure fans the world over would be looking forward to the next WTC final at The Oval. On behalf of the ICC, I would like to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board, Surrey County Cricket Club and Marylebone Cricket Club for their support," he added.

