ICC Confirms WTC 2023 Final Dates With New Poster

The International Cricket Council (ICC) dropped a new poster for the final of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. With it, the cricket governing body also confirmed the dates for the high-stake match set to be played in England. The final of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship will be played at The Oval, London from June 7 to June 11 with a reserve day in place. New Zealand won the inaugural edition by defeating Virat Kohli’s India by eight wickets in the 2021 final in Southampton. However, the Kiwis are virtually out of the race to the finale this time.

“Mark your calendars. The dates for the ICC World Test Championship Final later this year have been revealed," ICC wrote in the captions.

Advertisement

In the current cycle of the World Test Championship, Australia leads the nine-team points table with a healthy points percentage of 75.56, followed by India at 58.93.

Sri Lanka (53.33%) and South Africa (48.72%) are in the third and fourth positions respectively. Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka and Dean Elgar’s South Africa can also qualify for the showpiece final.

While Sri Lanka will play two away Tests against New Zealand in the ongoing cycle, South Africa’s last assignment is the two-match home series against the West Indies.

India and Australia remain the favourites to take the field at The Oval in June.

The two teams are facing off in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The high-voltage Test series kickstarted today, February 9, with the first Test in Nagpur.

Talking about the prospects of the WTC final, Australian captain Pat Cummins said, “The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years, more so now having missed out on over rates last time."

Advertisement

While Australia’s chances of final qualification look almost certain, they would not want to take any risks. If India manages to clinch the series 4-0, Australia will drop to the second spot on the points table as their percentage will fall down to 59.65.

Fans are backing Rohit Sharma and Co to sink Australia in the four-match Test series as they have been holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2016/17, courtesy of three consecutive series wins.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News here