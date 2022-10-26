ICC Latest Rankings: Virat Kohli Back in The Top-10 List of World's Top T20I Batters

The cricket world is still getting to grips with Virat Kohli’s mind-numbing effort with the bat that culminated in a memorable win for India against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match - a contest which is also being dubbed as the best ever in the format’s history. And Kohli’s superlative innings is being called as his best for India so far.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

The top-order batter blasted an unbeaten 82 off 53 with six fours and four fours to engineer a successful chase of 160 at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. And thanks to his knock, Kohli has re-entered the top-10 rankings of T20 batters as per the latest ICC rankings update.

Advertisement

Kohli has jumped five spots and taken the ninth spot in the latest list which continues to be topped by Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan.

However, a new contender for the no 1 ranking has emerged in New Zealand opener Devon Conway whose 92 not out against world champion Australia in the Super 12 opener has seen him rise by three steps to the second place. As a result, star India batter Suryakumar Yadav has slipped a spot to the third place now.

Another New Zealand opener Finn Allen dazzled against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was in red-hot form during a 16-ball 42 stay that set the base for a massive total.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is at the fourth spot while South Africa’s Aiden Markram completes the top-five.

Advertisement

India will next face Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday in what will be their second match of the tournament. As many as three matches will be held tomorrow including India vs Netherlands, South Africa vs Bangladesh (SCG) and Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Perth).

Top-10 T20I Batters (as of October 26, 2022)

Mohammad Rizwan (Rating: 849) Devon Conway (Rating: 831) Suryakumar Yadav (Rating: 828) Babar Azam (Rating: 799) Aiden Markram (Rating: 762) Dawid Malan (Rating: 754) Aaron Finch (Rating: 681) Pathum Nissanka (Rating: 658) Virat Kohli (Rating: 635) Muhammad Waseem (Rating: 626)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here