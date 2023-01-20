ICC Loses USD 2.5 Million After Getting Trapped in a Phishing Scam: Report

The meteoric rise of digitisation across the globe has also seen a steep increase in the rate of cybercrime. People getting cheated through digital modes has become a common norm these days. Adding to the list of victims, the International Cricket Council is the newest name.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, the global cricketing body has suffered a loss of about USD 2.5 million which was wire transferred. Though the exact amount is yet to be known, the report stated the scam originated in the United States of America last year. However, the ICC has not spoken anything officially as the incident has been reported to law enforcement agencies in the USA and an investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Cricket Not to be Included to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Advertisement

The actual mode of the scam is also not known yet. Whether the frauds directly got in touch to get the money transferred from the ICC account or consulted someone within the council. Also, no information on whether it is one single transaction or the money was transferred multiple times.

What is a BEC scam?

According to the report, BEC scam is a kind of online phishing which tricks companies or individuals to make wire transfers. In a report submitted by the FBI to the US Government, it was stated that the country’s Internet Crime Control Center had received BEC-related claims worth more than $2.4 billion in 2021.

“The scam has progressed from spoofed e-mails purportedly from chief executive officers requesting wire payments to fraudulent locations, to impersonation of vendor e-mails; spoofed lawyer e-mail accounts; diversion of payroll funds; the targeting of the real estate sector; and fraudulent requests for large amounts of gift cards," the FBI report said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here