ICC Meeting: Ramiz Raja's 4-nation Tournament Proposal Unanimously Rejected

Ramiz Raja has defended the Rawalpindi pitch. (AFP Photo)

In another significant development, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja's proposal for a fournation tournament has been unanimously rejected by the board, putting an end to speculations of multiple India versus Pakistan matches on neural venues.

PTI
Updated: April 10, 2022, 20:15 IST

New Delhi: The ICC board on Sunday convinced its chairman Gregor Barclay to complete his term till end of October before the global body starts its nomination process to find a new chairman where the Indian cricket board could play a massive role.

The two-day board meeting which concluded in Dubai on Sunday was a win-win one for the Indian cricket board as Barclay’s continuation till October gives it ample time to strategise whether it will field a candidate for the top post in the month of November.

“There has been no discussion on renomination of Barclay. But he will finish his current two year term as a chairman till end of October. So the process of nominating a new chairman only starts in November," an ICC Board member told .

first published: April 10, 2022, 20:10 IST