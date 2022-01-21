ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India to Begin Campaign Against Pakistan on October 23

Inaugural champions India will take on Pakistan in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 set to be played in Australia later this year. The tournament schedule for the marquee event was announced on Thursday with hosts Australia launching their title defense against New Zealand on October 22 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The T20 World Cup 2022 will get underway from October 16 with the first round where eight teams will clash to make it to the Super 12 stage. The final will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13.

In the Round 1, 2014 winners Sri Lanka will take on Namibia on October 16 to kickstart the tournament at at the Kardinia Park in Geelong and will have two qualifiers for company in their Group A. Two-time champions West Indies and Scotland will also start in this round having been placed in Group B and will be joined by two qualifiers as well.

In the Super 12 stage, host Australia have been placed alongside 2021 runners-up New Zealand, England, Afghanistan in Group 1. They will be joined by the winner of Group A and runners-up of Group B.

India's matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

#23rd October - Pakistan

#27th October - Group A Runner Up

#30th October - South Africa,

#2nd November - Bangladesh,

#6th November - Group B Winner

In the Group 2, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh will be joined by winner of Group B and runners-up of Group A.

After clashing with Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India will take on Group A runner-up on October 27 at the SCG and then square off against South Africa in Perth followed by Bangladesh on November 2 (Adelaide Oval) and then Group B winner on November 6 at the MCG.

A total of 16 teams will be taking part in the global event with 45 matches to be played. The matches will be held across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

The semi-finals will be played on November 9 and 10 at the SCG and Adelaide Oval.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice hopes the tournament will play a huge role in inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

“T20 is the global growth format for cricket and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will play a huge role in inspiring our next generation of players and fans as the world’s best players descend on Australia and showcase the very best of our sport," Allardice said in a media release.

“This schedule offers so much, from the 2014 Champions Sri Lanka opening the event, to our defending champions Australia starting with a rematch of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand and of course India taking on Pakistan at the MCG.

“We know that hundreds of thousands of passionate cricket fans will turn out to support every single one of the 16 teams across all seven of our host cities which is what makes it so special for the players. You only need to cast your mind back to the brilliant ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia to know that this is going to be a wonderful event for players and fans alike," he added.

