ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli And Rohit Static; De Kock And Van der Dussen Gain Big

Shikhar Dhawan has jumped up a spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters after finishing as India’s leading run-getter in the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa. Dhawan scored 169 runs in three innings including two half-centuries that has seen him move up to the 15th spot now.

On the other hand, former captain Virat Kohli has maintained his hold on the second spot while India’s new skipper in white-ball cricket Rohit Sharma continues to be at the third position despite missing the ODI series due to a hamstring injury.

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has also moved upwards and is now 82nd in the rankings. The list continues to be led by Babar Azam who was earlier chosen as the ICC ODI Cricketer of The Year (2021).

On the other hand, the South African duo of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen has made huge gains thanks to their superlative display against India. While De Kock put up a player-of-the-series performance aggregaring 229 runs in three innings, Van der Dussen wasn’t far behind with 218 runs to his name.

De Kock has is in the top-five for the first time since the 2019 ODI World Cup and Van der Dussen has broken into the top-10 for the first time in his career.

South Africa bowlers have also progressed in the rankings. Lungi Ngidi, who took five wickets in the series is back in the top-20 while spinner Keshav Maharaj has reached a career-best 33rd spot.

In the T20I rankings for batters, England opener Jason Roy has moved up a place to 15th spot while Brandon King of West Indies has skipped 28 places to be at the 88th position.

Among the bowlers, West Indies allrounder Jason Holder is at his career-best 26th while his teammate Akeal Hosein has jumped up 40 places to the 33rd spot.

