ICC ODI Rankings: Team India Move Ahead of Arch-rivals Pakistan After 10-wicket Win against England

A clinical 10-wicket win against England at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday helped India to overtake arch-rival Pakistan in the latest ICC ODI rankings. After bundling out Jos Buttler & Co for a paltry 110, the Men in Blue chased down an easy total on what was a tricky wicket in just 18.4 overs. The victory continued Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten streak in ODIs since his appointment as Virat Kohli’s successor, making it four wins out of four.

India jumped to the third spot on the ranking list. Before the game, the Men in Blue were placed fourth with 105 points, but the win propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker in chief with a six-wicket haul that saw England crumble to the lowest total (110) against India in ODIs. The rest of the pacers rallied around Bumrah, with Mohammed Shami snaring three wickets and Prasidh Krishna picking up one.

During the chase, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan steered India home with an unbeaten 114-run stand-off in 18.4 overs. The Indian captain reached the 50-run mark with his third six of the innings, an effortless hook off Brydon Chase over fine leg. He pulled Chase towards the end of the innings for his fifth maximum before Dhawan hit the winning boundary.

Meanwhile, New Zealand continue to remain at the top of the table with 126 rating points while England stand second with 122.

Pakistan pipped India to the No.4 spot in the rankings last month after a clean sweep over West Indies and climbed to third after Australia fell off after their series loss to Sri Lanka. However, their stay at No.3 has been a short one, with India claiming the spot.

India could stretch their lead even further before Pakistan play ODIs next, with the two remaining ODIs against England and the three-match series against West Indies later this month.

Conversely, India could drop back behind Pakistan and down to fourth if they lose the final two matches of the series against England.

Pakistan’s next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam’s team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.

