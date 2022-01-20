ICC Rankings: India Drop to 3rd Spot as Australia Become Top-ranked Test Team

Australia are back at the top of the ICC Test team rankings thanks to a dominating Ashes display that saw them storm to a 4-0 win against England recently. On the other hand, India, who started their South Africa tour at the summit, have slipped two spots down to third having frittered away a 1-0 lead to lose 1-2.

The Pat Cummins-led Australia retained the Ashes winning the first three Tests before England managed to hold on for a draw in the fourth match. However, the hosts wrapped up the fifth Test in Hobart inside three days following which they climbed up to the top of the rankings.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

India won the Centurion Test - their first ever win in the format at the venue. However, a stung South Africa launched a terrific comeback in Johannesburg to draw level before sealing a memorable win in Cape Town.

Dean Elgar’s South Africa have moved up one spot and are now fifth in the latest ICC Test rankings for teams. New Zealand, who drew a two-match series against Bangladesh at home 1-1, have managed to hold on to their second spot.

Pakistan have dropped one place to be sixth while Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland are static.

The South Africa tour was Virat Kohli’s final assignment as India Test captain as he stepped down following the series defeat. Last year, Kohli announced his decision to quit as India T20I captain and in December, he was replaced as the ODI skipper too.

Rohit Sharma has been named the new white-ball India captain.

Indian Test team will next be in action at home when they host Sri Lanka for a two-match series in February-March.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here