ICC Rankings: India Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj Becomes World No. 1 in ODIs

Right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj has climbed up to the top spot in the latest ICC rankings for ODI bowlers following a superb show in the recently concluded three-match series against New Zealand at home. Siraj played a vital role in his team completing a series sweep over the tourists.

Siraj finished with five wickets from two outings against New Zealand including a four-wicket haul at his home ground in Hyderabad. This was after he took nine wickets during the three-match series against Sri Lanka which had propelled him to the third spot.

Siraj thus joins an elite list of India bowlers who have earlier claimed the world No. 1 rankings in ODIs including the great Kapil Dev, Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

The seasoned Mohammad Shami was also at the top of his game and has moved up the rankings - up 11 places to 32nd position after taking four wickets in two matches.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and allrounder Shardul Thakur finished with six wickets each in the New Zealand series and have also moved upwards. Kuldeep is now 19th while Thakur has progressed five places to occupy the 35th spot.

Ireland seam bowlers Joshua Little and Mark Adair have both advanced after finishing with five wickets each in the ODI series in Zimbabwe. Little has progressed 27 places to 33rd position and Adair is up 46 places to 57th.

India too have also become the world’s top-ranked team in ODIs following their demolition of New Zealand who incidentally started the tour at top of the standings. India, with 114 rating points, are just ahead of current world champion England (113) at the second spot while Australia (112) complete the top-three.

New Zealand (111), who were in India without Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, have slipped down to the fourth position followed by Pakistan (106) at No. 5.

