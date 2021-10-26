ICC T20 World Cup 2021: After Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Amir Taunts Harbhajan Singh on India's Loss

After Shoaib Akhtar’s sly dig at Harbhajan Singh following India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan on Sunday, former left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has come up with a social media post to tease the veteran India off-spinner.

Amir took to Twitter on Monday and asked, “Harbhajan Paa ji ne TVto nai toda apna?" which loosely translates to “Did Harbhajan break his TV." The comment was made over the taunts of Indians about Pakistani fans breaking their television sets after losing to India in the past editions of world cups.

The tweet read, “Hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora. At the end of the day, it’s a game of cricket."

On Sunday, it was India’s turn to take the jokes now after Pakistan handed India a humiliating 10-wicket loss while chasing down the 151run-total with 13 balls to spare.

The two openers Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam scored half-centuries, while Shaheen Afridi took the three important wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul at the very start of the game and also dismissed Kohli later.

India could never really recover from the nightmare start and lost the game giving joy and bragging rights to Pakistani fans and cricketers, both current and former.

Akhtar and Harbhajan have been involved in friendly banter over the important match and have tweeted to each other and chatted about it on television shows. However, they have maintained the sportsman spirit through the years.

