Ahead of the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, currently taking place in UAE and Oman, the top teams are preparing with warm-up games. Australia have given a mixed performance in their two practice matches by winning the first one against New Zealand and losing the second one to India. The win too was not a convincing one with Australia getting over the line by just 3 wickets and a ball to spare. One of the main causes for this ordinary effort has been the form of their experienced opener David Warner.

Warner scored a first-ball duck in the first match and could manage only a run versus India. While this has worried all, Brett Lee has come in support of the former Australia vice-captain and has expressed confidence over Warner’s return to form in the main tournament. The legendary fast bowler also indicated the treatment the southpaw received by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a factor for his dismal form in the warm-up games.

In a column written for International Cricket Council (ICC), Lee shared his confidence over Warner and said that the opener is going to be the key factor for Australia in the mega event, which is loaded with talent according to the right-arm speedster. “He is saving the runs for the games that count after his IPL form," Lee further added.

Lee also wrote about how the harsh behaviour with the great batter might have knocked some confidence out of him but he thrives on the big stage. “Class is permanent," Lee stated about Warner’s upcoming performances in the World Cup.

Warner was removed from SRH captaincy mid-season over differences with the team management and was not even considered for selection in the latter part of the league, with the champion batter not even being on the venue for some of the games.

For cricket-lovers all over, it would be a great sight to see the legend leaving this experience in the past and returning to form to light up the World Cup. Australia will begin its campaign against South Africa on Saturday, October 23 at 3:30 pm.

