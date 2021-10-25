ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Feats Achieved in The Game Between Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

After qualifying to the Super 12 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 being held in the UAE and Oman, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh met on Sunday. Contrary to expectations, the game in Sharjah was not a low-scoring one. Rather it proved out to be pretty good for batting. Bangladesh, who were put in to bat first by Sri Lanka, gave a target of 172 to the Lankan Lions, who chased it down in the 19th over with 7 balls to spare and 5 wickets in hand.

Charith Asalanka with 80 runs from 49 balls and Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred in the successful chase for Sri Lanka while Bangladesh too touched some milestones owing to half-centuries from Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim, who stitched 62 off 52 balls and an unbeaten 57 off 37 balls, respectively.

Here are the remarkable feats that were achieved in the game along with the significant stats in the game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

* This was Bangladesh’s second-highest score in T20 World Cups against full-members teams. They scored 171 for 4 wickets.

* If we count in the associate nations as well, this was Bangladesh’s fourth-biggest total in T20 World Cups.

* With his unbeaten knock of 57, Mushfiqur Rahim hit his first-ever half-century in T20 World Cups.

* Another feat for Mushfiqur Rahim is hitting 400 boundaries in T20 cricket.

* With his inning of 62 off 52 balls, Mohammad Naim has now become the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in a calendar year, surpassing Sabbir Rahman who has scored 463 runs.

* Naim has now scored 477 T20 International runs this year, which also makes him the third-highest run-getter in T20Is in 2021. Mohammad Rizwan with 752 runs and Babar Azam with 523 runs from Pakistan are the two batters on this list.

* The experience Shakib Al Hasan broke the record of Shahid Afridi to become the highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups with 41 scalps compared to Afridi’s 39.

Talking about the winning team, the run-chase has now become Sri Lanka’s second most successful in the T20 World Cups.

Charith Asalanka with his unbeaten 80 made his maiden half-century in T20Is

Charith Asalanka in his heroic inning also became a batter to hit the most sixes for Sri Lanks in a single match in T20 World Cups. He hit 5 sixes and now jointly shares the record with Angelo Mathews and Jehan Mubarak.

