ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India’s fielding coach R Sridhar posts emotional note before his last assignment

It is going to be the end of an era with the coaching staff of the Indian Cricket team ending their tenure after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. As things come to an end, R Sridhar, India’s fielding coach, posted an emotional thank you note expressing gratitude towards the board, captains, coaches, and colleagues in the Indian team management. In the post, Sridhar said special thanks to head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun, who will also be departing from their roles with Indian cricket.

The former Hyderabad spinner called Shastri an inspiring leader and mentor and credited Bharat Arun for teaching him a lot.

Off to his “final assignment" with the team, Sridhar thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for letting him serve the Indian cricket team from 2014 to 2021. The former left-arm spinner also with humility claimed that he believes that he accomplished his responsibilities with “Passion, Sincerity, Commitment" and to the best of his abilities.

Sridhar also confessed to some occasional mistakes being made, however, he claimed that every mistake was harnessed to make the team a better place.

Other cricketers whose presence and help were acknowledged by the fielding coach were the two permanent captains during his tenure in MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, the stand-in captains Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma. Along with all the players, the coach also thanked the entire support staff and mentioned the names of the other coaches Anil Kumble, Sanjay Bangar, and Vikram Rathour in gratitude.

“I was fortunate to coach & interact with amazingly talented cricketers and help them unleash their full potential. I fostered lasting relationships and made memories that I will treasure for a lifetime and beyond," Sridhar added in the heartwarming note.

Alongside the coaching staff, Virat Kohli will also give up his role as India captain in the limited-overs format.

In his final assignment, Sridhar will have the responsibility to take India to their 2nd T20 World Cup title. The team plays its first match against Pakistan on Sunday, October 24. The heated clash will start at 7:30 pm.

