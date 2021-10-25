ICC T20 World Cup 2021: 'It’s a lottery' - Ian Chappel Picks Top 4 Contendors to Reach Knockout Stage

After the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, former Australia captain Ian Chappell has predicted his favourites to reach the knockout stage. According to Chappell, India and Pakistan are the two teams who will advance to the semi-finals leaving behind New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland in Group 2. About group 1, the commentator expressed how difficult it was to choose 2 among Australia, England, West Indies, and South Africa but finally picked England and West Indies as the frontrunners.

The two choices in Group 1 were made with little conviction, the former batter admitted. The other two teams in the group are Sri Lanka and Bangladesh who qualified for the Super 12 after playing the first round.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

“Group 1 – where Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies all reside – is much more difficult to predict. Using the pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey method, I favour England and West Indies to qualify from this group, but I do so with little conviction. And that’s the beauty of the T20 World Cup – it’s a lottery," Chappel shared in a column he wrote for ESPNcricinfo.

In the column titled “The T20 World Cup is a lottery because the format favours upsets," the expert added the qualification to his predictions owing to the unpredictability of the shortest version of the game.

Although the former Right-handed batter did show a little more certainty about his forecast for Group 2, he did add that New Zealand can be a big threat to the two favourites India and Pakistan.

>ALSO READ | IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Kohli Baffled By ‘Unbelievable’ Question On Rohit’s Place in Playing XI - WATCH

The key factor that aids the two arch-rivals from the subcontinent better, is the familiar conditions in the UAE, according to Chappell. Pakistan has been using UAE as their “home" for a decade now and India will be fresh from the experience in the second leg of the IPL that was held in the UAE.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here