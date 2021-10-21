ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match No. 9 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming: Where to Watch BAN vs PNG Online and TV Telecast

Bangladesh will look to make two in a row when they lock horns with Papua New Guinea in match number nine of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The game between the two teams of Group B will be hosted at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, (Ministry Turf 1), in Al Amerat, Oman and will commence at 03:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh have a win and a loss from their two matches in this tournament so far and are currently placed at the third position of Group B points table. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea have lost both their opening games and are placed at the bottom of the group standings. The upcoming match is crucial for Bangladesh to keep their chances alive of qualifying into Super 12 stage. However, they need to win by a margin of at least 15 runs or chase down the target under 18 overs to reach the summit spot of the Group B points table. On the contrary, it looks like end of road for Papa New Guinea who are on the verge of elimination.

The Tigers are favourites to win this contest, however, Papa New Guinea have played several games at this venue can spring a surprise and hinder their chances.

The match will be played on Thursday, October 21 and is scheduled to start at 03:30 PM IST.

The game will be hosted at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, (Ministry Turf 1), in Almerat, Oman.

The BAN vs PNG match can be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

The match will be aired live on Star Sports Networks - Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada channels in India.

