ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full Teams List for Super 12 And Updated Groups

The first round of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 seems to have gotten over in the blink of an eye. Eight teams were part of this stage and were divided into two groups of four each fighting for the four vacant spots in the Super 12 stage.

It got underway on Sunday in a stunning fashion when Namibia pummelled former champions Sri Lanka to prove they aren’t in Australia just to make up the numbers. And then Scotland gave West Indies quite a wake up call with a dominating show of their own, stunning the most successful team in the T20 world cup history.

With the first-round fixtures coming to an end on Thursday, we now have our four qualifiers to the Super 12 stage where powerhouses like Australia, India, England, Pakistan, New Zealand among others await to start their campaigns as well.

So which four teams have qualifier, how did they progress and which groups they have joined? Let’s have a look

Sri Lanka

The first team to qualify. They were in Group A alongside Namibia, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.

How they made it to the next round

Lost to Namibia by 55 Runs

Defeated UAE by 79 Runs

Defeated Netherlands by 16 runs

What Next?

With two wins out of three matches, the 2014 champions collected four points and thanks to a superior net run-rate finished top of their group. They have joined Group 1 which already includes Australia, New Zealand, England and Afghanistan.

Netherlands

The Dutch became the second team to progress from Group A.

How they made it to the next round

Defeated UAE by 3 Wickets

Defeated Namibia by 5 Wickets

Lost to Sri Lanka by 16 Runs

What Next?

With two wins from three attempts, Netherlands found themselves with four points and since they had a lower net run-rate than Sri Lanka, finished second in their group. They thus joined Group 2 which comprises India, South Africa. Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Ireland

The first team from Group B and third overall to enter Super 12. They were pooled alongside West Indies, Zimbabwe and Scotland.

How they made it to the next round

Lost to Zimbabwe by 31 Runs

Defeated Scotland by 6 Wickets

Defeated West Indies by 9 Wickets

What Next?

Ireland won two and lost one of their three matches. With four points and a net run-rate of 0.105, they finished second in their group. They will now compete in the Group 1 of the next round.

Zimbabwe

The fourth and final team to make it to the next round. They were placed in Group B.

How they made it to the next round

Defeated Ireland by 31 Runs

Lost to West Indies by 31 Runs

Defeated Scotland by 5 Wickets

What Next?

With two victories and four points plus a superior net run-rate of 0.200, Zimbabwe piped Ireland for the top spot in their group. And thus they progressed to the Group 2.

Here are the updated Group 1 And Group 2

Group 1: Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland

Group 2: India, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Netherlands

